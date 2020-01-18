Scottish League Two: Rory McAllister debut goal as Cove move five points clear

Rory McAllister scored on his debut as Cove Rangers increased their lead at the top of League Two to five points.

The Aberdeen side maintained their 100% home league record with a 3-1 win against Cowdenbeath.

Darryl Duffy's double helped Stirling to a 3-2 win at Annan and lifted them to within a point of their fourth-placed rivals.

And Connor McBride scored a stoppage-time winner to clinch Stenhousemuir a 3-2 win at Elgin.

Paul Hartley's Cove side have now won all 10 of their home fixtures this season.

And with second-place Edinburgh City in Scottish Cup action, it allowed the Aberdeen club to play their game in hand over their promotion rivals.

Captain Mitch Megginson and McAllister - signed in midweek from Peterhead - both converted penalties to give Cove a 2-0 half-time lead and Jamie Masson made it 3-0 early in the second period.

Cowdenbeath pulled one back through David Cox, but the visiting forward was shown a straight red card for violent conduct in the 64th minute

At Annan, Duffy gave Stirling a half-time lead and added a penalty early in the second period before Dominic Docherty made it 3-0.

Annan responded through Jordan Holt's close-range effort and Tommy Muir headed the home side's second in stoppage time.

First-half goals from Greig Spence and Mark McGuigan put Stenhousemuir in command before late goals from Daniel Mackay and Stephen Bronsky hauled Elgin level.

McBride struck in the first minute of added time after Elgin had fought back from 2-0 down.