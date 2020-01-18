FC Augsburg 3-5 Borussia Dortmund: Erling Braut Haaland scores hat-trick on debut

Erling Braut Haaland also scored a hat-trick on his Champions League debut for Salzburg earlier this season

Erling Braut Haaland scored a 23-minute hat-trick on his Borussia Dortmund debut to help his side come from two goals down and beat Augsburg.

Norway striker Haaland, 19, came off the bench on 56 minutes and scored his first goal just three minutes later.

England winger Jadon Sancho levelled the match at 3-3 before Haaland put Dortmund in front on 69 minutes.

He then broke clear to slide a left-footed strike under the keeper to complete a stunning hat-trick.

It is Haaland's sixth hat-trick of the season, having joined Dortmund from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg for £17.1m last month.

The son of former Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City player Alf-Inge Haaland has now scored 31 goals in all club competitions this season.

Haaland, who had been a reported transfer target for Juventus and Manchester United, scored eight goals in this season's Champions League group stage, the second most in the competition.

Augsburg had led 2-0 through goals from Florian Niederlechner and Marco Richter.

After Julian Brandt pulled one back for Dortmund, Niederlechner scored his second on 55 minutes before Haaland's introduction.

Victory in the first game back after the winter break lifts Dortmund to fourth in the Bundesliga, four points behind leaders RB Leipzig, who face Union Berlin later on Saturday.