Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla: Casemiro double sends Zinedine Zidane's side top
Real Madrid moved three points clear of champions Barcelona at the top of La Liga with a hard-earned victory against Sevilla at the Bernabeu.
Brazil midfielder Casemiro scored twice for Zinedine Zidane's side, either side of Sevilla striker Luuk de Jong's exquisite, curled equaliser.
Luka Jovic's clever backheeled pass had allowed Casemiro to break Sevilla's resistance after 57 minutes.
Casemiro then headed in the eventual winner from a Lucas Vazquez cross.
Barcelona can return to the summit on goal difference when they host Granada on Sunday.
Visitors Sevilla, who remain fourth following the defeat, made a confident start as ex-Real boss Julen Lopetegui's side looked to close to within two points of the top two.
De Jong was denied a first-half opener from a corner after a video assistant referee review showed Nemanja Gudelj had blocked Eder Militao as the Real defender attempted to follow De Jong's run.
Real had to remain patient until Jovic's assist for Casemiro provided the game's first spark of creativity, but Sevilla responded just seven minutes later as De Jong converted brilliantly into the opposite corner from just inside the box.
They were unable to make Real sweat for too long, however, as Casemiro claimed his second and the hosts, crowned Spanish Super Cup champions last weekend, were able to hold on.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 13Courtois
- 2CarvajalBooked at 87mins
- 3Militão
- 5Varane
- 12MarceloSubstituted forMendyat 71'minutes
- 10ModricBooked at 37mins
- 14CasemiroBooked at 88mins
- 8Kroos
- 17Vázquez
- 18JovicSubstituted forBenzemaat 62'minutes
- 27RodrygoSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Areola
- 6Nacho
- 9Benzema
- 21Díaz
- 22Isco
- 23Mendy
- 25Vinícius Júnior
Sevilla
- 1Vaclik
- 16Navas
- 12Koundé
- 20Santos Silva
- 23Reguilón
- 25Reges
- 17Gudelj
- 10BanegaBooked at 54minsSubstituted forRony Lopesat 80'minutes
- 11El HaddadiSubstituted forEn-Nesyriat 66'minutes
- 19de Jong
- 22VázquezSubstituted forTorresat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Martins Carriço
- 7Rony Lopes
- 8Nolito
- 13Bono
- 15En-Nesyri
- 18Escudero
- 21Torres
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 72,512
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 1.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla).
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla).
Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Booking
Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Rony Lopes (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Diego Carlos (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Fernando.
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Hand ball by Óliver Torres (Sevilla).
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Rony Lopes replaces Éver Banega.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Óliver Torres replaces Franco Vázquez.
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Fernando (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Ferland Mendy replaces Marcelo.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 1. Casemiro (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.
Attempt saved. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón with a cross.
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Youssef En-Nesyri replaces Munir El Haddadi.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Sevilla 1. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Munir El Haddadi.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Éver Banega (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior replaces Rodrygo.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema replaces Luka Jovic.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fernando (Sevilla).