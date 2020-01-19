Wydad Casablanca: Sebastien Desabre appointed as club's new head coach

French coach Sebastien Desabre most recently managed Pyramids FC in Egypt and the Uganda national team.

The Moroccan champions, Wydad Casablanca, have appointed Frenchman Sebastien Desabre as the club's new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The former Uganda national coach replaces Serbian Zoran Manojlovic who parted company with Wydad by mutual consent earlier this month.

Desabre, who has been seen in the stands at Wydad's Mohammed V Stadium at recent matches, returned to Morocco on Thursday after receiving an offer from Wydad president, Said Naciri.

BBC Sport understands Desabre will be officially introduced to the media on Tuesday after Monday's league game against Olympic Safi.

It is the second time the Frenchman will take charge of Wydad having first coached the club in 2016-2017, when he oversaw 16 games, achieving 9 wins, 6 draws, and one loss.

43-year-old Desabre comes into the Wydad post having left Egyptian club Pyramids FC in December because of a poor run of results.

Before that, he had been head coach of Uganda's national team - a job he left after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Wydad's supporters and administration will expect the new manager to lead a title defence in the Moroccan league and also to win the African Champions League after their elimination from the Arab Cup Championship against their rivals Raja Casablanca.