FA Women's Continental Cup: Holders Man City face Arsenal in semi-finals
-
- From the section Women's Football
Holders Manchester City will travel to five-times winners and last season's beaten finalists Arsenal in the FA Women's Continental Cup semi-finals.
The winner of their tie will face either Manchester United or Chelsea, who face each other in the second semi.
City, who beat Sheffield United 4-0 to reach the last four, have won the competition three times.
United were losing semi-finalists last season, while Chelsea have gone out at the last-four stage in the past two.
The draw means the prospect of a London or Manchester derby final remains intact, with the showpiece to take place at Nottingham Forest's City Ground on 29 February.
Semi-final draw
Manchester United v Chelsea
Arsenal v Manchester City