Jason McCarthy: Wycombe re-sign defender from Millwall on loan

Jason McCarthy was initially a regular for Millwall until manager Neil Harris left in October

Millwall defender Jason McCarthy has returned to Wycombe Wanderers for a third spell after agreeing a loan move until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old left for the Lions last summer after scoring two goals in 49 games, to add to two in 39 in an earlier loan spell in 2015-16.

However, he has only played five games for the Lions, and only one since manager Neil Harris' October exit.

"We had no hesitation in bringing him back," boss Gareth Ainsworth said.

He told the club website: "We know all about what a first-class player and professional he is to have around the place.

"With Jack [Grimmer] having been injured in recent weeks, we wanted to make sure we had another option at right-back and also in the middle of defence, and Jason fits the bill perfectly."

McCarthy was included in the Chairboys' squad for Saturday's home game against Rochdale.

