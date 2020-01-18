Stephane Omeonga: Hibernian signing sussed out by supporter

A fan forum user pieced together Omeonga's move with social media and flight plans

Transfer windows are a fertile hunting ground for amateur sleuths eager to work out who their club might be signing.

These internet detectives scour the social media accounts of players and agents, with the most dedicated even tracking flights.

More often than not, wild rumours prove to be just that but one Hibernian fan confounded that on Friday by piecing together the return of midfielder Stephane Omeonga.

Using Instagram Stories and flight plans, forum user 'SaulGoodman' even used the direction of the sun over the Swiss Alps to back up his theory to be almost eight hours ahead of the curve.

'I'm not wanting to be a creepy guy here...'

The bold 'Saul' started on the Hibs.net messageboard by applying some air traffic control skills to Omeonga's Instagram post...

"I'm not wanting to be a creepy guy here but, looking at the photo, he is on a Ryanair plane flying over the Swiss Alps. A Ryanair plane took off from Milan at 6am our time and landed at Edinburgh at 8:10am," he wrote.

'Assuming he took the photo...'

Flight-plan established, 'Saul' cross-referenced it with an Instagram Story posted of the player on a plane...

"According to Instagram, he added the photo to his story approximately 5 hours ago. Now, assuming he took the photo and added it to his story while in the air it would not actually upload until the plane had landed and he received 4G signal."

A quick bit of arithmetic later, and his conclusion was reached...

"Now, if the plan landed at 8am that is... 5 hours ago. Therefore with my detective hat on I can 100% confirm beyond a shadow of a doubt that Omeonga was on a plane from Milan to Edinburgh today."

And, in a final flourish, 'Saul' brandished his compass...

"You can see the reflection of the sun in the wingtip of the plane, the sun is rising on the opposite side of the plane to him, ergo the plane is flying north over the Swiss Alps and not south."

'Some damn fine police work'

As it turned out, 'Saul' was bang on the money, with the Genoa player's return being announced by the Leith club hours later.

And his detective work caught the eye of those at Easter Road...