What happened in the Premier League on Saturday?

Fernandinho's late own goal earned Crystal Palace an away point

Manchester City threw away the chance of a win in a dramatic climax at Etihad Stadium, while bottom-of-the-table Norwich battled for a much-needed victory over strugglers Bournemouth.

Two goals from Sergio Aguero inside the last 10 minutes looked to have helped champions Manchester City to victory over Crystal Palace, but Fernandinho's own goal just before stoppage time ensured the sides drew 2-2.

At the other end of the table, Teemu Pukki's first-half penalty was enough for Norwich City to claim a 1-0 win over Bournemouth, who are now only one place and three points above the Canaries, as both sides finished with 10 men.

Wolves fought back from two goals down at half-time for a superb 3-2 win at Southampton, with one goal from Pedro Neto and two from Raul Jimenez moving them up into sixth place.

Arsenal were closing in on victory at home to Sheffield United, but the Blades fought back with a late John Fleck goal ensuring a 1-1 draw.

Elsewhere, Watford missed out on the chance of a fourth straight win when Troy Deeney had a penalty saved by Tottenham keeper Paulo Gazzaniga, but the 0-0 draw means Nigel Pearson's Hornets are unbeaten in seven games.

Hundreds of West Ham fans protested about the running of the club in the week of the 10-year anniversary since David Sullivan and David Gold took over, while on the pitch the Hammers were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton.

Brighton are still searching for their first league win of 2020 after they were held 1-1 by Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium.