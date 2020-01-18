Bruno Fernandes: Man Utd will not pay Sporting Lisbon's 80m euro asking price

Fernandes played for Sporting in their league defeat by Benfica on Friday

Manchester United's attempt to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes has stalled because the clubs cannot agree a fee.

Sporting are demanding 80m euros for the 25-year-old, which United are unwilling to pay.

Talks continue between the clubs for a player rated at 45m euros by Tottenham last summer.

United have not ruled out targeting alternatives having made a priority of looking at midfield options this month.

However, they will only look at existing targets and with two weeks remaining before the transfer window closes, Fernandes remains their first choice option but the club have left Sporting in no doubt a deal will not be done unless they drop the fee.

Solskjaer and his assistant Mike Phelan watched Fernandes play against FC Porto on 5 January.

United take on leaders Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.