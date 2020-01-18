Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Hearts, Celtic, Hibs, Motherwell, Dundee United

MLS side New York Red Bulls are considering a move for Aberdeen's top scorer Sam Cosgrove. (Daily Record)

Hearts have approached Kosovo striker Donis Avdijaj, who has had his contract terminated by Turkish side Trabzonspor, but other teams are interested in the 23-year-old. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen have failed in a bid to fast-track Matty Kennedy's move to Pittodrie, with St Johnstone rejecting two offers for the winger, who has agreed to join the Dons under freedom of contract in the summer. (Sun)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon wants another two "quality" additions to his squad this month after signing Patryk Klimala and arranging a deal for Ismaila Soro. (Sun)

Hibs have knocked back a bid from Polish outfit Lech Poznan for striker Florian Kamberi. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic defender Jack Hendry will head to Australia this weekend for a loan spell with Melbourne City. (Daily Mail)

Belgian side Genk are now the favourites to land Celtic midfielder Eboue Kouassi on loan this month. (Sun)

Motherwell have opened contract talks with David Turnbull, who has not played since having a knee operation after his proposed £3.25m move to Celtic last summer fell through. (Daily Record)

Leigh Griffiths may get the chance to relaunch his Celtic career against Partick Thistle this evening as manager Neil Lennon revealed he is in no rush to see the striker leave the club. (Glasgow Times)

Dundee United midfielder Scott Banks, 18, has signed a pre-contract deal with Crystal Palace, while Norwich City have joined the queue of clubs keeping tabs on United's 25-goal top scorer Lawrence Shankland. (Sun)

Partick Thistle have stepped up their interest in Ross County striker Brian Graham, who will be a free agent at the end of the season. (Press & Journal, print edition)

Ex-Celtic and Hibernian striker Anthony Stokes joins his fifth club in two years as he signs six-month contract with Iranian side Persepolis. (Daily Mail)