Scottish League One
Airdrieonians15:00Stranraer
Venue: Penny Cars Stadium

Airdrieonians v Stranraer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers21116439261339
2Falkirk21108338132538
3Airdrieonians2111463325837
4East Fife218943327633
5Montrose2010283226632
6Dumbarton208482835-728
7Clyde205782533-822
8Peterhead2164112533-822
9Forfar2154122133-1219
10Stranraer2026122245-2312
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you