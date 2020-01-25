Scottish Championship
Arbroath15:00Partick Thistle
Venue: Gayfield Park

Arbroath v Partick Thistle

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd21171348163252
2Inverness CT2011272922735
3Ayr2010193330331
4Dundee218582630-429
5Dunfermline2284103330328
6Queen of Sth197482021-125
7Arbroath2174101824-625
8Morton2081112839-1125
9Partick Thistle2164112840-1222
10Alloa2156102334-1121
