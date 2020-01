Striker Jordan Ponticelli is set to make his Wrexham debut in Saturday's National League game at Harrogate Town.

Ponticelli has joined the Dragons on loan until the end of the season while boss Dean Keates has no new injury concerns.

Harrogate remain without forward Mark Beck, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Simon Weaver's side have won their last five games and are second in the table while Wrexham are 18th.