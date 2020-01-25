Scottish Premiership
Celtic15:00Ross County
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Ross County

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport Scotland website

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21181258144455
2Rangers20172154114353
3Motherwell2213183427740
4Aberdeen2210663027336
5Livingston227783129228
6Hibernian227783137-628
7Kilmarnock2265111827-923
8Ross County215792242-2022
9St Johnstone204881635-1920
10St Mirren2254131730-1319
11Hamilton2246122136-1518
12Hearts2228121835-1714
