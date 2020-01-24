League Two
Leyton Orient15:00Newport
Venue: Breyer Group Stadium

Leyton Orient v Newport County

James Dayton will be suspended for Leyton Orient's League Two clash against Newport after his straight red card in Tuesday's draw at Northampton.

Jamie Turley is a doubt for the hosts and Jobi McAnuff (groin) and Dean Brill (hamstring) remain long-term absentees.

Newport will be without striker Ade Azeez but defender Dan Leadbitter could return for the trip to Brisbane Road.

New loan signing Dale Gorman is not available to face his parent club but Padraig Amond could return from injury.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 25th January 2020

  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00NewportNewport County
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00WalsallWalsall
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • ExeterExeter City15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00BradfordBradford City
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • SalfordSalford City15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • StevenageStevenage15:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00Port ValePort Vale

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon28165749311853
2Exeter27158438271153
3Crewe27146749331648
4Plymouth26145743271647
5Bradford281210635241146
6Northampton28137841311046
7Colchester281112538251345
8Cheltenham271111541221944
9Forest Green2812883325844
10Port Vale28101173533241
11Newport259972522336
12Walsall28106122837-936
13Salford2898113539-435
14Scunthorpe2888123740-332
15Crawley28711103639-332
16Cambridge2887133037-731
17Grimsby2679102530-530
18Oldham28611112742-1529
19Leyton Orient28610123445-1128
20Mansfield2869133745-827
21Carlisle2768132444-2026
22Macclesfield2761382630-425
23Stevenage28313121931-1222
24Morecambe2857162450-2622
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you