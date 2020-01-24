Championship
Stoke15:00Swansea
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Swansea City

Joe Allen
Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen started his career with Swansea City before joining Liverpool in 2012
Follow live text coverage from 14:30 GMT on Saturday

Stoke City are set to be without Tyrese Campbell, who went off with a hamstring injury after scoring the winner in Monday's game at West Bromwich Albion.

Striker Lee Gregory, who came on for Campbell at The Hawthorns, could start.

Wales centre-back Joe Rodon could be back for Swansea City after three months out of action following surgery on an ankle injury.

Winger Jordan Farrick is also nearing a return, but Mike van der Hoorn (knee) remains out.

  • Stoke have won four of their last five league games against Swansea City (L1), winning 2-1 away from home earlier this season.
  • Swansea are winless in eight away league games against Stoke (D2 L6) since winning 2-1 in March 2001 under John Hollins.
  • Stoke City have won more of their 13 Championship fixtures under Michael O'Neill (six) than they did in 34 matches in the competition under previous permanent manager Nathan Jones (five).
  • Swansea have kept a clean sheet in four of their last six Championship matches - as many as they had in their previous 20.
  • Swansea's Andre Ayew has scored six goals in his last eight English league games, as many as he had in his previous 44 with the Swans and West Ham combined.
  • This is the first time since the 2008-09 season that only one Championship fixture is played on Saturday on FA Cup fourth round weekend - Blackpool won 2-0 against Birmingham that season.

Saturday 25th January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom281411350311953
2Leeds28157643241952
3Fulham29147842301249
4Nottm Forest28139639281148
5Brentford28145944212347
6Preston2913794234846
7Swansea2812973431345
8Millwall28111163632444
9Bristol City2812884240244
10Sheff Wed28126103931842
11Blackburn28117104035540
12Hull28116114036439
13Cardiff2891273941-239
14QPR28115124651-538
15Reading28107113532337
16Derby2891092936-737
17Middlesbrough29811102936-735
18Birmingham2997133546-1134
19Charlton2979133741-430
20Huddersfield2878133144-1329
21Stoke2884163442-828
22Barnsley2959153554-1924
23Wigan2858152543-1823
24Luton2863193461-2721
