Rangers 2-0 Stranraer: Steven Gerrard 'bored' by win and critical of fringe players

Steven Gerrard praised debutant Nathan Patterson

Steven Gerrard says his fringe players missed the chance to impress as he admitted he was left bored by Rangers' 2-0 Scottish Cup win over Stranraer.

The Ibrox manager made seven changes from the side that beat Celtic before the Premiership's winter break.

They eased into the fifth round after a first-half strike from Scott Arfield and a Jermain Defoe penalty.

"Some people didn't take that opportunity tonight," the Rangers manager said.

"If you are outside the 11 at the moment, waiting patiently for an opportunity, and it comes against a team a couple of leagues below us, it's a good opportunity for people to show me they are going to affect the 11."

Gerrard had said earlier this week that some of his fringe players had "pushed themselves further away" from his plans after a 6-1 friendly win over Lokomotiv Tashkent in Dubai.

One player who did impress in Dubai and against Stranraer was 18-year-old Nathan Patterson, who made his debut in place of injured captain James Tavernier at right-back.

"I was really pleased with Nathan," Gerrard said. "It was a very positive home debut for a kid his age who has only been around the first-team squad for a short period.

"Everything I have asked of Nathan, in Dubai and leading up to this game, he went out and did it."

Gerrard also handed 17-year-old Kai Kennedy his debut from the bench but admitted he had been frustrated in his wish to give the winger more than the final 10 minutes.

"Unfortunately, I didn't have that luxury," he said. "Our fans came tonight really excited and hoping the players could put a show on and entertain them over the course of 90 minutes. Unfortunately, we never delivered that."

Stranraer had arrived without a win in six games and sitting seven points adrift at the foot of Scotland's third tier.

"The priority was to get into the next round, so I'm pleased about that," Gerrard added. "I'm pleased about the clean sheet and the fifth win on the spin.

"Outside of that, I feel pretty flat. For large periods of the game, I was quite bored watching it.

"So I'm pleased with a few things tonight but I feel really disappointed and flat with some things as well."