Nicke Kabamba: English forward moves to Kilmarnock on 18-month deal

Kilmarnock have confirmed the signing of Hartlepool United forward Nicke Kabamba on an 18-month contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old striker has scored seven goals in 30 games for the National League club this season.

Kabamba is new Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer's second signing, following the arrival of fellow striker Harry Bunn earlier in the week.

He is available for Saturday's Scottish Cup tie against Queen's Park.

Kambaba leaves Hartlepool after netting 14 times in his year-long spell, having joined the club from Havant & Waterlooville.