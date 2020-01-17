German Bundesliga
Schalke2B Mgladbach0

Borussia Monchengladbach dealt Bundesliga title blow by Schalke

David Wagner
David Wagner's Schalke have lost one of their last 11 Bundesliga matches

Borussia Monchengladbach's Bundesliga title ambitions were dealt a blow as they were denied top spot by Schalke.

Suat Serdar curled in a sublime 48th-minute opener for Schalke and debutant Michael Gregoritsch swept in Benito Raman's cut-back 10 minutes later.

Defeat leaves Monchengladbach second, two points behind leaders RB Leipzig.

David Wagner's Schalke climb to fourth, level with reigning champions Bayern Munich to leave four points separating the German top-flight's top-four.

Leaders Leipzig can move five points clear when they host Union Berlin on Saturday, while Bayern can leapfrog Monchengladbach on Sunday when they travel to Hertha Berlin.

Marco Rose's second-placed visitors had goalkeeper Yann Sommer to thank after he denied FC Augsburg loanee Gregoritsch early on, while at the other end Gregoritsch headed clear from his own goal line to deny Marcus Thuram.

German 22-year-old midfielder Serdar produced a brilliant finish to manoeuvre the ball into the far corner from the edge of the area, while Gregoritsch was able to register a deserved debut goal as ex-Huddersfield boss Wagner's side produced the latest twist in a fascinating Bundesliga title race.

Line-ups

Schalke

  • 23Schubert
  • 20KennyBooked at 19mins
  • 4KabakBooked at 76mins
  • 5Nastasic
  • 24Oczipka
  • 6Mascarell
  • 18Caligiuri
  • 8SerdarSubstituted forBoujellabat 75'minutes
  • 28SchöpfBooked at 79mins
  • 9RamanSubstituted forKutucuat 69'minutes
  • 11GregoritschSubstituted forBurgstallerat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Miranda
  • 14Matondo
  • 15Kutucu
  • 16Boujellab
  • 19Burgstaller
  • 21Todibo
  • 31Becker
  • 34Langer
  • 37Mercan

B Mgladbach

  • 1Sommer
  • 18LainerBooked at 31mins
  • 28Ginter
  • 24JantschkeBooked at 81minsSubstituted forStroblat 85'minutes
  • 17Wendt
  • 8Zakaria
  • 23Hofmann
  • 7HerrmannSubstituted forNeuhausat 59'minutes
  • 36EmboloSubstituted forStindlat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10ThuramBooked at 51mins
  • 14Pléa

Substitutes

  • 5Strobl
  • 6Kramer
  • 11Raffael
  • 13Stindl
  • 16Traoré
  • 19Johnson
  • 21Sippel
  • 22Bénes
  • 32Neuhaus
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin
Attendance:
62,271

Match Stats

Home TeamSchalkeAway TeamB Mgladbach
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home15
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away8
Fouls
Home15
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, FC Schalke 04 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Schalke 04 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0.

Booking

Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Ozan Kabak (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Guido Burgstaller replaces Michael Gregoritsch.

Foul by Denis Zakaria (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Michael Gregoritsch (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Lainer.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Tobias Strobl replaces Tony Jantschke because of an injury.

Foul by Ahmed Kutucu (FC Schalke 04).

Denis Zakaria (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Thuram.

Hand ball by Ozan Kabak (FC Schalke 04).

Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Tony Jantschke.

Foul by Bastian Oczipka (FC Schalke 04).

Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Tony Jantschke (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ahmed Kutucu (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tony Jantschke (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Michael Gregoritsch (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Oscar Wendt (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Booking

Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card.

Hand ball by Bastian Oczipka (FC Schalke 04).

Markus Schubert (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Booking

Ozan Kabak (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ozan Kabak (FC Schalke 04).

Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Nassim Boujellab replaces Suat Serdar.

Attempt blocked. Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oscar Wendt.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Lars Stindl replaces Breel Embolo.

Attempt missed. Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jonas Hofmann with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Markus Schubert.

Attempt saved. Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Florian Neuhaus.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Ahmed Kutucu replaces Benito Raman.

Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Jonas Hofmann tries a through ball, but Matthias Ginter is caught offside.

Foul by Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04).

Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig17114248202837
2B Mgladbach18112533201335
3Bayern Munich17103446222433
4Schalke1896331211033
5B Dortmund1786341241730
6B Leverkusen178452321228
7Hoffenheim178362528-327
8Freiburg177552723426
9Wolfsburg176651818024
10Augsburg176562831-323
11Union Berlin176292024-420
12Hertha Berlin175482229-719
13Frankfurt175392729-218
14Mainz1760112539-1418
15Köln1752101932-1317
16Düsseldorf1743101836-1815
17Werder Bremen173592341-1814
18Paderborn1733112036-1612
View full German Bundesliga table

