Hibernian: Stephane Omeonga returns on loan from Genoa

Stephane Omeonga became a fans' favourite last season at Easter Road

Stephane Omeonga has returned to Hibernian for a second loan spell from parent club Genoa.

The midfielder, 23, played 17 times for the Easter Road side on a similar move during the second half of last term.

It is unclear if the Belgian will be available for Sunday's Scottish Cup tie at Dundee United as he awaits international clearance.

"I'm really happy to be back at Hibernian. It feels like home," he told the Hibs website.

"When I left it felt like I had unfinished business and I said as much at the time.

"As soon as I heard there was a chance for me to come back I jumped at it."

Omeonga's signature until the end of the season comes just a day after goalkeeper Adam Bogdan extended his deal until the summer.

More importantly, his arrival will provide cover for the gap left by the injured Stevie Mallan, who is out for two months for a knee injury.

"I'd seen enough myself to know what he offers, but it was good to hear others singing his praises," said manager Jack Ross.

"He adds energy, tenacity and quality to give us a different option in midfield."

