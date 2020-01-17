Jordan Thompson: Stoke City sign Blackpool midfielder for undisclosed fee

Jordan Thompson
Jordan Thompson has been capped seven times by Northern Ireland

Stoke City have signed Northern Ireland midfielder Jordan Thompson for an undisclosed fee from Blackpool.

The 23-year-old, who has made 67 appearances for Blackpool since joining from Scottish side Rangers in the summer of 2018, has signed a two-and-a-year deal with the Potters.

Stoke boss Michael O'Neill gave Thompson his first international cap when he was Northern Ireland manager.

"He's a very talented left-footed player," said O'Neill.

"He's far from the finished article but equally I think he will be very valuable addition to the squad."

Thompson could make his Stoke debut when they visit Championship promotion hopefuls West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

