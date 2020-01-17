Lee Colligan: Defender makes Carrick Rangers return

Lee Colligan is on course to make his first appearance in the Irish League since 2013

Former Ballymena and Coleraine defender Lee Colligan is back with Irish Premiership side Carrick Rangers.

The 30-year-old played for the Taylor's Avenue club in the 2012/13 season before taking a break from football.

Colligan's arrival comes a day after Carrick signed striker Darren Murray on loan from Glentoran.

"Lee's pedigree is outstanding - he was once rated as one of the top players in his position in the country," said Rangers boss Niall Currie.

He added: "As such, we want to get him back to that same level and if that happens, we have found a gem of a player.

"Lee just fell into our lap in truth; a chance meeting in a gym led to him coming to train with us which he has loved.

"He will need a few games under his belt but he has looked very exciting in training and the fact that he showed he wanted to come to us made all the difference."

Colligan, who will boost Currie's options at left wing-back, is available for Saturday's league game against title-chasing Cliftonville.