Dan Jarvis: Stoke City midfielder Jarvis joins Wrexham on 18-month deal

Dan Jarvis
Dan Jarvis played for Stoke City against Wrexham in a pre-season friendly in July 2019

Stoke City midfielder Dan Jarvis has joined National League side Wrexham on an 18-month contract.

The 21-year-old has come through Stoke's academy and has been a regular in their Premier League 2 side.

"I can't wait to get playing football and give the fans something to shout about," he said.

"It's a brilliant bunch of lads and a really good standard of football and, honestly, I think we can get back up the table."

Jarvis is Wrexham's second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of fellow midfielder Davis Keillor-Dunn.

Keillor-Dunn, 22, has joined the Dragons until the end of the season.

