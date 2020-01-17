Joe Ledley: Wales international training with Newport County

Joe Ledley
Joe Ledley (centre) made one appearance during a short-term stint at Charlton Athletic

Wales international Joe Ledley is training with League Two club Newport County.

The 32-year-old is without a club after leaving Championship Charlton following a short-term deal.

Midfielder Ledley has been invited by Newport manager Flynn to join in with the squad at Rodney Parade.

No talks over a potential deal have taken place, although Ledley said earlier this month he is keen to find a club close to his home in Cardiff.

Ledley, who is thought to have turned down offers from overseas, did not rule out a move to Newport at the time.

Former Manchester City and Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony is also training with Newport.

