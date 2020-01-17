Hearts: Steven Naismith named captain and confident of improvement

Steven Naismith (left) will have John Souttar (behind) as his vice-captain

Scotland forward Steven Naismith has been named Hearts' club captain after the controversial axing of fellow veteran Christophe Berra.

Centre-half Berra accused manager Daniel Stendel of not treating him with respect when he was dropped from the team and told to find a new club.

Naismith, a year younger at 33, will have 23-year-old Scotland centre-half John Souttar as his vice-captain.

"It's a big thing for me," Naismith told Hearts' website.

"But the bigger thing is that results need to change and change quickly."

Hearts are five points behind Hamilton Academical at the foot of the Scottish Premiership and Stendel, who has yet to win in five games in charge, has been culling the squad he inherited while looking to sign new players during the January transfer window.

The German has also been criticised by Republic of Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan, whose contract was terminated, and coach Jon Daly for the way he handled their departures from Tynecastle.

Winger Jake Mulraney and forward Craig Wighton, along with Berra, have been told to train with the reserves while looking for a new club, but Naismith said he would be "proud" to "lead this team out and with a dressing-room full of motivated players".

"I'm delighted that the manager has decided to make me club captain," said the forward, who joined Hearts permanently in August after a loan spell from Norwich City but has been limited to nine club appearances this season because of injury.

"I'm confident we can turn this situation around and get back to winning games."

Naismith, Souttar and winger Jamie Walker could return to the Hearts side for Saturday's Scottish Cup visit by Airdrieonians after recovering from injuries.