Alfredo Morelos: Scottish FA confirms Rangers striker booked for gesture

Morelos was sent off near the end of Rangers' 2-1 win at Celtic

The Scottish FA has confirmed Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was booked for his gesture to Celtic fans after being sent off last month.

Morelos, dismissed for a second yellow card in stoppage time of Rangers' 2-1 win at Celic Park, drew his hand across his throat as he walked off the pitch.

It was deemed unsporting behaviour and earned Morelos a third caution after the game from referee Kevin Clancy.

The extra punishment will not increase the striker's two-match ban.

Morelos will miss Scottish Premiership matches against Hearts and St Mirren, and also sits out Rangers' Scottish Cup opener against Stranraer after being booked twice in the competition last season.