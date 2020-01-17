Christian Eriksen: No Inter Milan bid for Tottenham midfielder - Jose Mourinho

Christian Eriksen has 95 caps for Denmark

Tottenham have not received a transfer bid for Christian Eriksen and the midfielder will play against Watford on Saturday, says manager Jose Mourinho.

The Dane is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a January move to Inter Milan.

The 27-year-old, who joined Spurs in 2013, has featured in 18 of 22 Premier League games so far this season.

"You have to ask the agent and Inter because they know more than me," said Mourinho on Friday.

"If they are confident it is because they are ready to make us an offer, which didn't happen yet."

Eriksen has started all four of Tottenham's games this month despite Mourinho saying the player is "not totally focused" because of the speculation surrounding his future.

"When I see people speaking, especially people with responsibilities, it makes me surprised," added the Portuguese, who succeeded Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs boss in November.

"He is trying to do his best and it is normal until 31 January his brain is not totally focused. It is a normal consequence of the situation.

"For a few matches people are saying he is playing his last game. Eriksen plays tomorrow."

Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League, nine points off a Champions League place, and visit Watford in Saturday's 12:30 GMT kick-off.

Mourinho 'trying to add players to squad'

Spurs will be without England striker Harry Kane, who is ruled out until April with a hamstring injury that requires surgery.

Mourinho says the club need to sign a replacement this month if the right target becomes available.

"Lots of names are coming and the majority of them are coming by players' entourages, agents, people that want to put players' names in the market," added the 56-year-old.

"Do we need a striker? Yes - if possible, yes. But it has to be a positive situation for us."

Mourinho says Tottenham still have attacking options in the shape of Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela, Giovani lo Celso and Dele Alli.

"Of course they're very good, but we miss that target man," he said.

"We are doing everything possible. It's not easy but we're trying to add players to the squad."

Tottenham have already brought in midfielder Gedson Fernandes on loan from Benfica for 18 months - with an option to buy at the end of that period - and could also turn Lo Celso's loan from Real Betis into a permanent move.

The Premier League club can buy Argentine Lo Celso for £27.2m during this window, a price that will rise to an obligatory £34m in the summer.

"I think Giovani is going to stay with us," said Mourinho.

"There are some loans where you have the opportunity to be in control of the situation, like is happening with Gedson.

"There are some emergency loans and there are other loans where the objective is to be in control of the future of the player without any need of further negotiations."