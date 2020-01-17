Ousseynou Cisse: Leyton Orient sign Gillingham midfielder on loan

Ousseynou Cisse has only featured in the EFL Trophy since August

Leyton Orient have signed Mali midfielder Ousseynou Cisse on loan from Gillingham until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old joined Steve Evans' Gills last summer but has made only two League One appearances for the club.

Cisse was part of the MK Dons side that went up from League Two last term, but joins an Orient side 20th in the table.

"It's great that we can give him an opportunity and a platform to come in and perform," O's head coach Ross Embleton told the club website.

