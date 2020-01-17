Liam Henderson: Midfielder joins Empoli on loan from Hellas Verona

Liam Henderson started his Italian adventure with Bari in January 2018

Former Celtic and Hibernian midfielder Liam Henderson has left Hellas Verona on loan, dropping into Serie B with Empoli for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old has started just two games in the Italian top flight since helping Hellas win promotion.

Henderson, who won the Norwegian league with Rosenborg while on loan from Celtic, joined Bari in 2018.

He then switched to Hellas to work under World Cup winner Fabio Grosso, who had been his manager at Bari.

Henderson, a Scottish Cup winner on loan at Hibs in 2016, has also featured three times as a substitute this season and is joining a side struggling in 15th place in the second tier.