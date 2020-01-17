Ismaila Soro: Celtic agree deal for Ivorian midfielder from Israeli club Bnei Yehuda

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has confirmed that a deal has been struck for midfielder Ismaila Soro.

The 21-year-old Ivorian will arrive from Israeli club Bnei Yehuda but will not sign in time for Saturday's Scottish Cup tie with Partick Thistle.

"We're just waiting on the paperwork being done," said Lennon. "Hopefully that can be resolved over the next few days.

"He's strong, technically very good, quick across the ground and hungry."

Soro will be Lennon's second signing of the month, following the arrival of Polish striker Patryk Klimala from Jagiellonia Bialystok.

"We've done a lot of work on him and did a lot of work on Klimala and we got him in the building," added Lennon. "So it's good to get a couple of players in to freshen things up a little bit."