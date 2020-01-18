Mike Dean's 500th Premier League game: Seven reasons why we love the division's most flamboyant performer

Mike Dean shows his range: the expressive shrug

Mike Dean: Referee first. Entertainer second. Probably Tranmere Rovers fan third. Oh… and part-time golf-caddy (more on that later).

This weekend marks the 500th Premier League game for the top division's most flamboyant performer. He'll be on the big stage again for a matinee show as he referees Arsenal against Sheffield United at Emirates Stadium.

What a long and storied career it's been for auld Deany. His first Premier League gig was way back in September 2000, when he took the reigns for Leicester's game against Southampton at Filbert Street.

Since that first taste of fame, he's become a cult hero in football - for his histrionic style of officiating, his ever more expressive face, his performative sass and his public japes.

He's overseen more Premier League games than any other referee - Martin Atkinson has done 397, Graham Poll 329.

In that time, he's also given out more cards than an unscrupulous credit loans specialist - 102 red cards in total (and counting).

Here are just a few of the things that make Dean a referee like no other…

1. He has perfected a signature point

Mike Dean awards a penalty for Cardiff City, against Wolverhampton Wanderers, 2018

If you know that so much of your day job will rely on pointing (see also: Sir Alan Sugar, roofers), you may as well make it the best point you can muster. When Dean points to the spot, it knows it's been pointed at.

Look at Cardiff City's Joe Bennett even trying to copy him here. "Imitation… flattery" etc.

2. He's a maverick

The 'bum-pat' routine is a move usually reserved for managers sending their players onto the pitch - and otherwise advised against in most other contexts (see Odell Beckham Jr, who was this week issued an arrest warrant after striking a police officer's behind).

Mike Dean doesn't abide by your rules though. He makes his own rules. He is the rule.

3. His dedication to sport goes beyond football

Just see him here, moonlighting as a golf-caddy during the European Ladies Tour last year.

Media playback is not supported on this device Mike Dean moonlights as caddy at Ladies European Tour

A true servant to sport.

4. He will not tolerate any back chat…

Dean looks unamused by Nicolas Pepe, December 2019

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe is relatively new to the Premier League, so he can perhaps be forgiven here for momentarily forgetting that this is Mike Dean's world - we're all just living in it.

5. …but he can also have a laugh with the players

Example #2,359,670 hiding the match ball from striker Sergio Aguero, after the Argentine scored a hat-trick against Chelsea last year.

6. Mike Dean the man recognises the star power of Mike Dean the celebrity

For the uninitiated, this is an example of Deany owning the joke. For ages, there was speculation in some circles about his allegiances - some fans said it looked like he was celebrating when he'd signal a goal.

Mike Dean hears you gossiping and he's laughing at the whole thing

7. He can get amongst it with the fans

Dean revealed himself as a Tranmere Rovers fan last year, when footage of him emerged of him in the away end for Forest Green Rovers' game against Tranmere giving it, as they say in the business, 'the big one', as the Merseyside club made the League Two play-off final.

Just like one of us.

Long live Mike Dean.