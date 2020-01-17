Quiz: Test your Mike Dean knowledge as he reaches 500 Premier League games

Mike Dean pulls a face
Mike Dean has refereed 499 games in the Premier League

Mike Dean will officiate in his 500th Premier League game when he referees Arsenal v Sheffield United on Saturday.

The 51-year-old is a long way ahead of his colleagues as the league's most experienced official but it's his other habits that have given the referee a bit of a reputation.

Because of his facial expressions, flamboyant brandishing of cards and amusing mannerisms, Dean has developed a celebrity status among football fans. So, how much do you know about this unlikely cult hero?

