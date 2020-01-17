Mark Kennedy: Macclesfield boss does not want another relegation battle

Mark Kennedy took charge of Wolves' under-23 side this season on an interim basis

Macclesfield Town's new manager Mark Kennedy says they must target more wins in order to avoid another relegation battle in League Two.

The Silkmen stayed up on the final day of last season but are currently just five points off the drop zone having been docked six points in December.

"The sooner we can get to safety the better and we'll be trying to do that," Kennedy told BBC Radio Manchester.

"The best way to do that is win games of football."

The financially-troubled club appointed Kennedy on Thursday as the successor to Daryl McMahon who resigned earlier in January.

The job is the first managerial role the Irishman has taken, having recently worked with Wolves' under-23 side as well as coaching at Manchester City's academy and Ipswich Town.

Despite Macclesfield's off-field issues, Kennedy says he has been given assurances from the club's owner Amar Alkadhi and director of football Tobias Phoenix that he will be allowed to focus on matters on the pitch.

"All I have said to Tobias and the owner is, if you can be kind enough to make sure that I've got a pitch to train on everyday and a group to train with and I'm left alone to coach and maximise the squad, what happens outside of that, I can't affect," he continued.

"I'm a football coach and I just want to be able to do my job to the best of my ability with my players and that's all I've asked for. Tobias and the owner have been very supportive and they've been very transparent and open with me."