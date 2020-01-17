Harry Toffolo: Huddersfield Town sign Lincoln City defender

Harry Toffolo
Harry Toffolo made 72 league appearances for Lincoln City after joining from Millwall in July 2018

Huddersfield Town have signed Lincoln City defender Harry Toffolo for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 24-year-old has made 33 appearances for the Imps this season.

The ex-Norwich man is the fourth player to join the Terriers in January after Richard Stearman, Andy King and Emile Smith Rowe.

Huddersfield boss Danny Crowley worked with Toffolo at Lincoln, describing him as a "great learner".

