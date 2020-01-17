Sam Hart: Shrewsbury Town sign Blackburn defender on loan

Sam Hart (right) joined Southend United on loan in January last year

Shrewsbury Town have signed Blackburn Rovers defender Sam Hart on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old left-back is Sam Ricketts' first signing of the January transfer window, and joins after a loan spell at Southend United last year.

"He's a left-sided player who is very athletic, a good size and has a good left foot," Ricketts said.

"He's young and has a bright future in the game. He is a great lad and is coming into a good group of players."

Hart began his career with Liverpool, appearing for the senior team in a pre-season friendly in August 2016.

He went on loan to Port Vale for the 2016-17 season, making a permanent move to Blackburn in 2017, before joining Rochdale on loan.

