Sam Hart: Shrewsbury Town sign Blackburn defender on loan
Shrewsbury Town have signed Blackburn Rovers defender Sam Hart on loan until the end of the season.
The 23-year-old left-back is Sam Ricketts' first signing of the January transfer window, and joins after a loan spell at Southend United last year.
"He's a left-sided player who is very athletic, a good size and has a good left foot," Ricketts said.
"He's young and has a bright future in the game. He is a great lad and is coming into a good group of players."
Hart began his career with Liverpool, appearing for the senior team in a pre-season friendly in August 2016.
He went on loan to Port Vale for the 2016-17 season, making a permanent move to Blackburn in 2017, before joining Rochdale on loan.
