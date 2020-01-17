Ryan Woods: Millwall sign Stoke City midfielder on loan

Woods has made eight Championship appearances for the Potters so far this season

Millwall have signed Stoke City midfielder Ryan Woods on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old becomes Gary Rowett's first signing as Lions boss.

Woods made 103 appearances for Shrewsbury Town before moving to Brentford in 2015, where he gained Championship experience.

A popular figure at Griffin Park, Woods won the Supporters' Player of the Year award in 2017-18, before joining Stoke last January.

He has made eight Championship appearances for the Potters so far this season, and most recently played against former club Brentford in the FA Cup.

