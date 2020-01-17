'We have to deal with it' - Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton reacts to players leaving

Hamilton took over as player-manager at Glenavon in 2011

Irish Premiership Date: Saturday, 18 January 2020; Kick-off: 15:00 Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC Sounds.

Gary Hamilton believes Glenavon must accept that the pool of players they are able to attract is getting smaller.

The Lurgan Blues boss also said that it is unrealistic to expect his club to be able to keep players who are seeking full-time football.

Hamilton was speaking after losing four players, Rhys Marshall, Caolon Marron, Andrew Mitchell and Stephen Murray, during January.

"The financial gap between clubs in the league is getting bigger," he said.

"When I first started in management there were only really two clubs with a lot of finances in Crusaders and Linfield, but now Larne and Glentoran have received their financial backing.

"When it was just two clubs we were able to be in the market for the next level of player down from them, but that's no longer possible with the other two now picking them up as well.

"If a player is wanting full-time football then we simply can't compete, because we can't offer that. However, there is no point in making excuses.

"You have to play with the hand you're dealt with, which is what I've done since I first started managing. I enjoy the challenge and wouldn't be doing the job if I didn't."

Marron is a Northern Ireland Under-21 international

Defender Marron and striker Mitchell left Mourneview for Glentoran, with striker Stephen Murray moving to Championship side and Mid-Ulster rivals Portadown.

Those transfers came after Rhys Marshall ended a 10-year spell at Glenavon by joining the League of Ireland's Shamrock Rovers.

Hamilton did make a signing of his own this week by bringing in centre-half Calum Birney from the Glens, in a swap deal for Mitchell.

"We have enjoyed a lot of highs in recent years and they have been great, but we have to realise that there will be a lot more lows in football," Hamilton continued.

"If I'm being realistic, Europe was probably not a realistic target this season - I would guess Cliftonville and Coleraine probably felt the same at the start of the campaign.

"That has obviously changed for them because of the good start to the season they made, but it went the other way for us.

"I'm delighted to get Calum in as he is a player I have tried to sign in the past. He has signed for three and a half years, which is encouraging, and is a great defender as well as offering a threat in the opponents' box."

Sitting seventh in the Irish Premiership table, 10 points behind Larne in sixth, Glenavon are away to Ballymena United on Saturday, with the Sky Blues two behind them in eighth.

"There are a lot of similarities between ourselves and Ballymena in that we both did well last season but have struggled with injuries and player availability this year," Hamilton added.

"The players and I together have not been good enough this season. We could finish seventh, which would OK without being brilliant, but it is important that I start building for next season."

Stafford scored the winner in Linfield's 2-1 win over Cliftonville

Glenavon's trip to the Showgrounds is one of six matches in a full programme of Irish Premiership games on Saturday that sees holders Linfield hosting Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park after returning to the top with Monday's win over Cliftonville.

Second-placed Glentoran and the third-placed Reds, both level on 50 points with the Blues, are away to Institute and Carrick Rangers respectively.

Crusaders welcome Larne to Seaview while Coleraine make the trip south to bottom side Warrenpoint Town.