Dunfermline 2-0 Dundee: hosts burnish play-off ambitions

From the section

Dunfermline’s Kevin Nisbet makes it 2-0 on 40 minutes, his 17th league goal this term

Dunfermline Athletic burnished their play-off ambitions with a comfortable win over fourth-place Dundee to reduce the gap between the sides to one point.

Ryan Dow's header puts the hosts in front at East End Park despite a bright start by Dundee.

And Kevin Nisbet slotted home his 17th goal of the season before the break, ending a run of five straight defeats for Dunfermline.

Stevie Crawford's side remain fifth, one place outside the play-offs.

They trail Dundee by just one point, as James McPake's side slipped to a second loss in a row.