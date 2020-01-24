Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 2, Dundee 0.
Dunfermline 2-0 Dundee: hosts burnish play-off ambitions
Dunfermline Athletic burnished their play-off ambitions with a comfortable win over fourth-place Dundee to reduce the gap between the sides to one point.
Ryan Dow's header puts the hosts in front at East End Park despite a bright start by Dundee.
And Kevin Nisbet slotted home his 17th goal of the season before the break, ending a run of five straight defeats for Dunfermline.
Stevie Crawford's side remain fifth, one place outside the play-offs.
They trail Dundee by just one point, as James McPake's side slipped to a second loss in a row.
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 20Gill
- 2Comrie
- 6Ashcroft
- 14Devine
- 5Murray
- 11DowSubstituted forThomsonat 87'minutes
- 21PatonBooked at 53mins
- 12Turner
- 23Thomas
- 15Nisbet
- 9McGillBooked at 38minsSubstituted forRossat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Scully
- 7Thomson
- 13Ross
- 16Morrison
- 24Edwards
- 26Todd
- 27McCann
Dundee
- 1Hamilton
- 2Kerr
- 6Meekings
- 3McGhee
- 23Marshall
- 11McDaid
- 20CallachanBooked at 46mins
- 14Dorrans
- 25CameronSubstituted forJohnsonat 45'minutes
- 10McGowanSubstituted forCrankshawat 54'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 28Hemmings
Substitutes
- 5Forster
- 8Byrne
- 12Ferrie
- 17Crankshaw
- 18Johnson
- 19Robertson
- 27Strachan
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 3,722
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 2, Dundee 0.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Euan Murray.
Foul by Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic).
Oliver Crankshaw (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic).
Jordan Marshall (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Oliver Crankshaw.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Joseph Thomson replaces Ryan Dow.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Josh Meekings.
Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Josh Meekings (Dundee).
Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Oliver Crankshaw (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Oliver Crankshaw (Dundee).
Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Danny Johnson (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Dom Thomas.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Kyle Turner.
Foul by Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic).
Jordan McGhee (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Josh Meekings.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Declan McDaid.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Ethan Ross replaces Gabriel McGill.
Attempt missed. Danny Johnson (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan McDaid (Dundee).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Ross Callachan.
Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Declan McDaid.
Attempt saved. Declan McDaid (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Oliver Crankshaw replaces Paul McGowan.
Booking
Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic).
Kane Hemmings (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.