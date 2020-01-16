Bobby Brown: Former Scotland boss was 'ahead of his time' - Jim McCalliog

Media playback is not supported on this device 'He was a lesson to all of us' - Archie Macpherson

Bobby Brown was "ahead of his time" as Scotland manager, says former national team hero Jim McCalliog.

Brown, capped five times as goalkeeper before becoming Scotland's first full-time manager, has died at age 96.

His first competitive game in charge was the famous 1967 Wembley win over world champions England, with McCalliog scoring the winner on his debut.

"You look at the way he picked the team and the way teams play nowadays, he was ahead of his time," McCalliog said.

"He had obviously studied England and had decided we were going to play 4-3-3. We had two attacking full-backs - Tommy Gemmell and Eddie McCreadie - which is a big part of the game nowadays.

"We had some fabulous players and the speed and thrust of Denis Law and Bobby Lennox up front. They gave England a torrid time.

"Bobby was very much part of the celebrations. We didn't split from the boss until much later that night."

Brown led Scotland from 1967-71 and McCalliog is mourning the loss of a "very warm, intelligent man" who he believes deserves to be "up there" among the country's finest bosses.

"I think he should go down well because he had a good managerial career," McCalliog added. "To beat the world champions in your first game and the way he handled the situation - he never got above his station and neither did the boys.

"My relationship with Bobby was a bit like a father and son. I was the baby of the side. He would have a quiet word with you and just make you relax and calm."

Brown began his senior playing career at Queen's Park in 1939 and went on to win eight trophies - including an unprecedented treble - in 10 years with Rangers.

He had a brief spell with Falkirk then moved into management and guided St Johnstone to promotion from the second tier before taking the Scotland job.