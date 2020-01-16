Danny Rowe: Oldham Athletic sign AFC Fylde striker for undisclosed fee

Danny Rowe has scored nine goals in 32 games this season

Oldham Athletic have signed striker Danny Rowe from AFC Fylde for an undisclosed fee on an 18-month deal.

The 30-year-old is National League side Fylde's all-time leading scorer, with 192 goals in 293 appearances.

In six years with Fylde, Rowe helped them go up from the sixth tier, and scored the winning goal at Wembley last season as they lifted the FA Trophy.

He joins Dino Maamria's Oldham, who are 18th in League Two and nine points above the relegation zone.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.