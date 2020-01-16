Glenavon: Striker Stephen Murray joins Portadown

Murray scored 29 goals for Glenavon in 80 appearances

Forward Stephen Murray has become the fourth player to leave Glenavon since the beginning of the January transfer window.

The former Warrenpoint Town striker has joined Championship side Portadown.

Murray joined the Lurgan Blues two years ago, and was due to be out of contract at the end of the current season.

He scored 29 goals for the Mourneview Park side in 80 appearances.

Glenavon have already said goodbye to full-back Rhys Marshall who joined FAI Cup champions Shamrock Rovers, while they announced on Thursday that defender Caolan Marron and striker Andrew Mitchell would be joining Glentoran.

They did bring in centre-back Calum Birney, who arrives as part of a swap deal for Mitchell.

"Stephen's another player that was coming out of contract at the end of the season and that wasn't going to be here next season," manager Gary Hamilton told the club website.

"We're building for next year now and we have to get the players in who are going to be here next season and get games into them and see how it goes."