Gary Madine: Blackpool sign former Cardiff striker

Gary Madine
Gary Madine left Cardiff on 9 January

Blackpool have signed Gary Madine after the striker left Cardiff City.

Madine, 29, joined the Bluebirds from Bolton for around £6m in January 2018 but failed to score in 28 appearances.

He had a spell on loan at Blackpool in 2015 while at Sheffield Wednesday and scored three times in 15 games.

"Gary was our number one striking target in this window, so we are absolutely delighted to bring him back," Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansford said.

