Caitlin Foord: Arsenal sign 77-cap Australia forward

Caitlin Foord scored for Australia against Brazil at last summer's Women's World Cup in France

Australia forward Caitlin Foord has signed for Women's Super League champions Arsenal.

The 25-year-old has won 77 caps for the Matildas, including four appearances at 2019's World Cup in France.

She is the fourth Australia player to join a WSL team this winter, following Sam Kerr, Hayley Raso and Chloe Logarzo's respective moves to Chelsea, Everton and Bristol City.

The length of Foord's contract with the Gunners has not been disclosed.

She most recently represented Sydney FC in Australia's W-League but also played for Portland Thorns in North America's NWSL last term.

Portland traded their rights to Foord with Orlando Pride earlier in January as part of a switch of draft picks, but Arsenal have acquired Foord on a full-time basis from both Sydney and Orlando, who she did not play a game for.

Arsenal - who are managed by Australian coach Joe Montemurro - are second in the WSL, behind leaders Manchester City on goal difference.