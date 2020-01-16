Derby County: Championship clubs charged for breach of spending rules

Derby County have been charged by the English Football League for a breach of spending rules and now face a possible points deduction.

The charge relates to losses in the three years up to June 2018, despite the £80m sale of their stadium to owner Mel Morris, which saw a pre-tax profit of £14.6m in their latest accounts.

Spending rules allow Championship clubs to lose £39m over a three-year period.

The club has been referred to an Independent Disciplinary Commission.

In March 2019, Birmingham City were deducted nine points by the EFL for a similar charge of breaching profitability and sustainability rules.

