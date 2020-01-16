Andy Butler: Doncaster Rovers Belles name Scunthorpe defender as boss

Andy Butler has played 14 times for Scunthorpe this season

Doncaster Rovers Belles have named Scunthorpe United centre-back - and former Doncaster men's player - Andy Butler as their new manager.

The 36-year-old made 222 appearances in a five-year spell as a Doncaster Rovers player, helping them win promotion to League One in 2016-17.

He left Rovers last summer to rejoin League Two Scunthorpe, where he will continue his playing career.

The Belles are third from bottom in the fourth tier of women's football.

"I think it's a great asset for us to have having a professional footballer and coach coming in to take over in a managerial capacity," said chief executive Russ Green.

The Belles won tier two - then called Women's Super League Two - in 2017-18 but dropped down a league to "ensure their continued viability".

Only Arsenal have appeared in more Women's FA Cup finals than the Belles' 13, with the Yorkshire club winning six times between 1983 and 1994.

Ex-Walsall defender Butler had been coaching Doncaster men's club's under-14 side since leaving the club and will take charge of his first game against Huddersfield in the Sheffield and Hallamshire FA County Cup on Sunday.