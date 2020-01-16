Ashley Young: Manchester United agree fee with Inter Milan

Manchester United have agreed a £1.28m (1.5m euros) fee with Inter Milan for defender Ashley Young.

The 34-year-old had previously told United of his desire to join Inter and has not been involved in the club's past three games.

It is understood the deal includes an add-on fee, which will be activated if Inter win Serie A this season.

The agreement brings to an end Young's eight-and-a-half-year stay at Old Trafford.

He has played 261 times for United and was club captain this season, although he only started 10 league games.

Young, who has played 39 times for England, joined United from Aston Villa in 2011 and has been part of squads that won the Premier League in 2012-13, the FA Cup in 2015-16, and both the League Cup and Europa League in 2016-17.

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League, but 27 points behind leaders Liverpool, who they face at Anfield on Sunday.

Inter, who signed Romelu Lukaku from United in the summer and also have Alexis Sanchez on loan from the Red Devils, are second in Serie A, two points adrift of Juventus.

More to follow.