Hibernian sign Adam Bogdan on deal until the summer

Adam Bogdan made 21 appearances for Hibernian last season

Being back at Hibernian feels "natural", says goalkeeper Adam Bogdan, after extending his contract at the club until the end of the season.

Bogdan rejoined on a short-term deal in November, having left the Scottish Premiership club in the summer.

The Hungarian, 32, will compete with Ofir Marciano for a first-team place.

"I was always hopeful we would extend the agreement and the offer to go to the training camp in Spain was a show of faith from both sides," he said.

"I know the players, the staff and the club inside-out and vice versa. My family and I are also really settled in the city."