Graham Westley: Stevenage boss aiming for Championship with club

Stevenage manager Graham Westley says "everybody at the club" thinks they can get to the Championship.

The Hertfordshire side were just outside the League One play-offs when Westley, 51, left for Preston in 2012.

But Stevenage are now bottom of League Two, three points from safety, with Westley in his fourth spell as boss.

"We've got a chairman who runs the football club in a certain way and running it his way I think we can get to the Championship," he said.

Phil Wallace has been Boro chairman since 1999 when he saved the club from going under.

"If you're looking beyond that and you're going 'we can become a Bournemouth', that might be unrealistic," Westley told BBC Look East.

"You've got to bring serious money in to push on like Bournemouth did."

Former Peterborough manager Westley won back-to-back promotions with Stevenage up to League One between 2009 and 2011.

But the club, founded in 1976, has never been as high as the Championship.

"That's on everyone's mind - everybody at the football club is thinking that - but we're intelligent enough to know that it's one step at a time.

"Right now we're bottom of the Football League and right now we've got some work to do, but that doesn't faze or scare us, we know that we've got enough opportunity in front of us to win games and points and get ourselves out of the hole we're in."