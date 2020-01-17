Scottish Premiership: Is heading falling out of favour?

Scotland Premiership players are attempting fewer headers

Heading footballs has been a big topic of conversation over the past couple of days, but it is actually becoming less and less prevalent in professional football.

A ban on children heading the ball in Scotland could be in place in a matter of weeks due to fears over the links between football and dementia.

BBC Scotland has learned the Scottish FA wants to lead the way on the issue after a report found former players are more at risk of dying from the disease.

The ruling will change how youth football is coached and played but the impact at senior level may not be all that drastic.

(Not) using your head

The amount of headers per season is steadily falling in the Scottish top flight.

Over the course of the 2015-16 campaign, top-flight clubs scored on average 10.17 headed goals. That number has fallen steadily each season, to the point that the average for last term stood at just 7.33. That is a huge decrease in headed goals of 28% over the course of just four seasons.

Similarly, the amount of attempted headers - both defensive and offensive - per Premiership club has dropped from an average of 2557 per season in 2015-16 to 2388 last term - around 7%.

That trend is not confined to Scotland, though. Since 2015, the Premier League in England has had a drop of 9% in attempted headers, the same as Serie A. La Liga is down 13% and the Bundesliga an astonishing 22%.

A growing trend over the last four or five seasons also suggests that Premiership teams are becoming far more considered and measured with their routes to goal.

The amount of crosses over the course of the season from the average Premiership club has dropped by 13% over that time, while the amount of long balls has dipped by 9%.

Why might it have happened?

Stevie Grieve, head of scouting and opposition analysis at Dundee United

Crosses have gone down because people are trying to find better chances instead of crosses. Heading isn't really practiced in academies so you have a different profile of striker coming through.

As academies have changed it's caused a natural change in how teams set up. Academies are also very heavy on one-v-one drills too. So as a consequence the coach can't ask for goals from headers because few can deliver well enough and even if they can, headers are hard.