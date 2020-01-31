Transfer news: Deadline day's biggest mid-season deals

Transfer deadline day is one of the football calendar's most eagerly anticipated dates, but also one of its most expensive.

With the pressure on to bolster for the final time before the season's run-in, panic buys can often result in inflated prices being paid for players.

Some deadline day buys end up being a success, some less so. BBC Sport takes a look at five of the biggest deals done on the winter deadline day.

Jan 2018: Lucas Moura - Paris St-Germain to Tottenham (£23m)

Lucas Moura has been capped 35 times by Brazil

It took a while for Lucas Moura to get going after completing his move to Spurs in 2018, but the forward is now showing why the club spent a significant amount of money on him.

The Brazilian joined Spurs boasting impressive pace and dribbling ability, quick feet and skills to get fans off their seats.

Moura scored 15 goals last season, including hat-tricks against Ajax in the Champions League and Huddersfield in the Premier League. This season, he is finding himself playing an even more prominent role because of the injury to Harry Kane.

Feb 2015: Juan Cuadrado - Fiorentina to Chelsea (£26.8m)

Juan Cuadrado joined Chelsea on the back of his impressive 2014 World Cup displays

Juan Cuadrado was one of the standout performers at the 2014 World Cup. The Colombia winger's displays convinced Chelsea to splash an initial £23.3 - rising to £26.8m - to bring him to Stamford Bridge the following year.

A success it was not.

The pace and trickery seen at the World Cup rarely materialised in the Premier League and, after just 13 league appearances, he left in August 2015 for Juventus on loan, later making the move to Italy permanent.

Jan 2011: Andy Carroll - Newcastle to Liverpool (£35m)

Andy Carroll was signed to speahead the Liverpool attack alongside Luis Suarez

It might be hard to imagine these days that Andy Carroll once commanded such a sizeable fee but in the early 2010s the lanky striker was in deadly form for his hometown club Newcastle.

A total of 11 goals from 18 Premier League appearances in the first half of the 2010-11 season was enough to convince then-Liverpool boss Kenny Dalglish that Carroll would be the perfect foil for his recent striker signing Luis Suarez.

Carroll's injuries, however, meant the partnership never got the chance to take off and he departed Anfield in 2013 for West Ham having managed just six goals in 44 league appearances for the Reds.

Media playback is not supported on this device BBC Sport asks four football fans to rate some of the best transfers

Jan 2011: Fernando Torres - Liverpool to Chelsea (£50m)

Fernando Torres went on to score 45 goals in 172 games for Chelsea

As Liverpool canter to this season's Premier League title, they have no need to worry about losing a star name to a major rival on deadline day.

That wasn't always the case, however.

In 2011, Chelsea sent shockwaves through the football world by paying £50m to prise striker Fernando Torres from Anfield.

The Spaniard compounded Liverpool's agony by declaring he was joining "one of the biggest teams in Europe" who are "always fighting for everything".

Torres scored 81 goals in in 142 matches during his three-and-a-half years at Liverpool but the Reds arguably had the last laugh as he failed to replicate that scoring prowess at Chelsea.

He did not hit double figures in any of his four full seasons at Chelsea and left in 2014, initially on loan to AC Milan and then permanently to Atletico Madrid, having scored a total of 45 goals in 172 games for the Blues.

Jan 2018: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal (£56m)

Aubameyang has scored 16 goals in 26 appearances for Arsenal this season

Deadline day often goes hand in hand with panic buying but this one surely has to go down as a big success.

On 31 January 2018, Arsenal fans were in need of a significant pick-me-up, having seen a reveal video that showed Alexis Sanchez confirm his move to Manchester United by tickling the keys of a piano before standing on the Old Trafford pitch.

That significant pick-me-up came in the shape of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon striker arrived at Emirates Stadium as a proven goalscorer, having struck 141 goals in 213 games for Dortmund, including 21 in 24 matches in the season of his departure.

The price tag may have been big but it has been worth it, with Aubameyang scoring 46 goals in 71 Premier League games.

Arsenal have had their setbacks over the past couple of years - but Aumbameyang's goal form has been a bright spot.